A train struck a dump truck on tracks in rural Crookston Friday, Aug. 14, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt.

John Bertils, 57, of Crookston was driving the dump truck.

The call came in minutes after 9 a.m. Friday. The nearest intersection was 290th Ave. SW and 260th St. SW in rural Crookston. Deputies arrived and were able to determine that the BNSF train struck the semi-dump truck while it was on the tracks.

The Crookston Fire Department and Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the call.