The SEFAC will officially close on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

We have reached our final month of being open here at the SEFAC and this is the final article for the summer. There is one change in our schedule. Our first session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will no longer be available through the end of the season. We will continue to have our 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. sessions. Lap swim/water aerobics will continue from 8 to 9 a.m. and 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. It has truly been a hit this year and we thank all those who have committed to coming.

All COVID-19 rules still apply, with first and foremost keeping the social distance before entering the facility, while in the lobby, and standing in lines for the diving board, slides, and concession stand. Masks are required in the lobby area, bathrooms, and if not keeping the social distance. Attending only one session a day has worked out well and will continue to the end of the season. We want to thank the patrons for helping us out by following the rules. This is not always easy! But as we move forward we do this out of respect for each other, so thank you!

We continue to use our Facebook page as a means of informing you of anything that would need to get passed on, changes, highlights, etc. If you need to contact us directly please call 794-9501 and if we are not available please leave a message and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

As the pool season comes to an end for 2020 there are many people I would like to thank: Our vendors who were wonderful, the staff at the city office for all they do behind the scenes for us at the pool, those who work in the parks department and do so much to make sure the pool is always swimmable, and the lifeguards who were true troopers with all the cleaning to keep the facility safe. It takes a lot of “manpower” to run a facility like this and we are very fortunate to have people who are willing to step up and do the work, especially in these unusual circumstances that we faced this year. Many times I was reminded by others from surrounding communities how fortunate we are here in Sleepy Eye to have such a great facility, especially for our children!

Enjoy the last few weeks of summer, stay safe, and we look forward to serving you next year at the SEFAC!