On August 18 at 1:00 p.m., U of MN Extension will host a virtual Cover Crop Field Day: Setting up for Success. Through this live webinar, researchers and educators will highlight U of MN research that provides management tips and considerations to help farmers and ag professionals successfully incorporate cover crops into Minnesota cropping systems.

The program will run from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m., with presentations from 1:00 to 2:00 followed by a cover crop roundtable from 2:00 to 2:30. Although there will be time for questions and answers after each presentation, the roundtable will provide an opportunity for additional open discussion with attendees. Registration is free, thanks to support from the Minnesota Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (MN SARE) program.



Topics & speakers include:

• Cover crops as a tool in waterhemp management? – Gregg Johnson, Associate Professor, Biomass Cropping Systems, Southern Research and Outreach Center, Waseca

• Balancing the pros and cons of planting green in Minnesota – Lizabeth Stahl, Extension Educator – Crops, Worthington Regional Extension Office, Worthington

• Strategies for interseeding cover crops into corn – Axel Garcia y Garcia, Associate Professor, Cropping Systems, Southwest Research and Outreach Center, Lamberton

• Cover crop roundtable – Anna Cates, Extension Soil Health Specialist, Department of Soil Health, Water, and Climate, St. Paul (in addition to our speakers above)

We hope you will join us! For more information and to register, go to: https://z.umn.edu/covercropVFD. If you cannot attend in person, a recording of the session will be made available through the above website at a later date.