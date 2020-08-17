The Redwood Falls Public Works Department will be seal coating streets and bituminous alleys north of Broadway (Trunk Highway 67), east of Gould Street and west of DeKalb Street.

This process is weather dependent, and rain events will impact scheduling.

The seal coating is anticipated to start Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Starting Monday, August 17, 2020, no parking signs will be posted on the streets that are to be seal coated. Vehicles need to be off the street by 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Tuesday, August 18, 2020, seal coating is anticipated to begin depending on the weather.

Parking lots at the aquatic center, Memorial Park, and the Liquor Lodge are included in this year's chip sealing and will be closed periodically.

All current seal coated/bituminous alleys in the project area will be seal coated after the streets are finished.

The parking lots will be closed a second time during the week to sweep the excess granite chips and complete a final fog seal. The granite chips will be allowed to bind in place one to two days followed by sweeping.

No parking signs will be posted a minimum of a day in advance for each street that is to be seal coated. Barricades will be placed screening the immediate work area and will move from street to street. One lane of traffic will be maintained in the work area.

Again, residential streets will be signed the evening before the seal coat application, and motor vehicles must be removed to an off-street location between the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. or risk being towed. Once the seal coat process is finished, the street will be open to traffic.

The City of Redwood Falls asks for the public’s patience through the process.

For more information, contact Jim Doering, Public Works Project Coordinator at (507) 616-7400, or visit the City of Redwood Falls Web site at www.ci.redwood-falls.mn.us.