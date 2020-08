The 2020 Medallion Hunt, sponsored by the Crookston Times and University of Minnesota Crookston Office of Admissions, ended a little quicker than usual on Tuesday soon after the second clue was released.

Amanda Chandler and her son, Matthieu said they were closely following the clues, but when they opened the “Little Library” at Stearns/Five Corners Park, Amanda said they were checking out the book selection when they found the Medallion tucked inside. Congrats!