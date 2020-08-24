The “Third Week of August Events” schedule included two events involving the Crookston Classic Cruisers. Saturday, their car show on Saturday filled the parking lot of the Crookston Inn & Convention Center and featured trivia, raffle drawings, music and more.

Two days prior, on Thursday evening, Aug. 20, the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagle Classic Cruise around the community had around 30 cruisers parading by locations that were either hosting tailgate gatherings or were otherwise decorated in maroon and gold.