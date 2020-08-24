Redwood County received $1.9 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funds through the State of Minnesota.

One of the eligible fund uses is to provide financial assistance to for-profit and non-profit businesses in Redwood County negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The purpose of the Redwood County COVID Small Business Relief Grant program is to provide a one-time grant opportunity for businesses experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 health pandemic, adhering to federal rules and regulations associated with the CARES Act funding.

The primary goal of the program is to facilitate business survival and enhance to the greatest extent possible retention of jobs throughout Redwood County.

The Redwood County COVID Small Business Relief Grant Program is available to for-profit and non-profit businesses with a physical location in Redwood County.

Eligible businesses may request up to $10,000 per business. Actual grant awards will be based on the business’ economic injury, financial need and availability of grants funds.

“The EDA is striving to reach all businesses in the county and collect applications from those businesses who have been impacted by COVID,” said Briana Mumme, Redwood County economic development coordinator. “If a business in Redwood County is registered with the Secretary of State they will receive a letter in the mail alerting them of the program.”

Applications will open Sept. 1, 2020 and close at 4 p.m. Sept. 11, 2020.

Those interested are encouraged to review Redwood County COVID Small Business Relief Grant program guidelines and apply at apply.redwoodcounty-mn.us/.