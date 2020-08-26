Janis Gabbert, 66, of Montevideo passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the lake home in Prior Lake.

Memorial service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Smith Park in Montevideo. Please bring your own lawn chairs and social distancing will be adhered.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wing-Bain Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services at the park.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo.