Due to COVID-19,the Minnesota 4-H Shooting Sports and Wildlife invitational had to change formats.

The Redwood Falls Sportsman Club has stepped forward to host a 4-H national qualifier event.

Youth from 15 counties in southwest Minnesota are anticipated to attend this Sept. 19 regional contest.

They will compete for state 4-H honors and a chance to represent Minnesota 4-H at the 2021 4-H Shooting Sports national championships in Grand Island, Neb.

National qualifying events include three classes of archery, two .22 rifle events, trap shooting, black powder muzzleloader events for rifle, pistol and tomahawk.

Air rifle will have two events, and air pistol will have one event.

There will also be a BB gun competition.

Fun shoots for air rifle silhouette and 3D archery are planned.

Local support for this event is provided by American Legion Post 38 in Redwood Falls, Redwood County VFW Post 2553, Redwood County Pheasants Forever and the Sunrisers Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunter Association.