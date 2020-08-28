The Sleepy Eye Healthcare Foundation received a $25,000 donation from Tammy Kieper of Springfield.

The Sleepy Eye Healthcare Foundation received a $25,000 donation from Tammy Kieper of Springfield. Kieper was recently impressed with the care her mother, Darlene Dorow, received through Sleepy Eye Medical Center’s swing bed program following a hip replacement surgery.

“It just seems like home here in Sleepy Eye. We’ve received more personal care here than some other hospitals,” said Kieper. “I’m very happy we’re here. The nurses and staff are very helpful to not only the patient, but also the family.”

Kieper’s donation will fund the purchase of new hospital inpatient chairs, new hospital nurse’s station chairs, as well as two outdoor benches for patients and visitors to enjoy. Additional funds will help to enhance other areas of patient care.

“Tammy is an incredibly thoughtful individual. During her mother’s stay, she observed a number of areas in need of a refresh and offered to help. We are so grateful for her generosity. She is a light to our patients and facility during the COVID-19 pandemic, reminding us that goodness surrounds us—even in this challenging, unprecedented time,” said Mikayla Bruggeman, Community Relations Coordinator and Foundation Director.

The Sleepy Eye Healthcare Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides financial support to Sleepy Eye Medical Center. Through the support of generous donors like Kieper, SEMC’s mission to provide excellent healthcare to patients is honored and recognized.

To learn more about the Foundation, visit https://semedicalcenter.org/foundation/