Lori Wicks, general manager at the Redwood Falls Walmart, recently reached out to Anna Thomes, Redwood Area School District nurse, and offered the local school district its extra supply of disposable face masks and hand sanitizer.

Thomes then went to Walmart and met with Lori.

The supply of masks and gallon containers of hand sanitizer came from corporate, as the local store’s employee demand is much lower than some of the surrounding areas leading Wicks to donate the extra supply to the school.

The school received 12 one-gallon containers of hand sanitizer, 2,000 disposable face masks and a box of mini hand sanitizers.

