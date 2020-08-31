The host Marshall Tigers held off visiting Redwood Valley 33-35 Thursday morning (Aug. 27) at the season opening Marshall Cross Country triangular held at Independence Park.

The dynamic Cardinal duo of Jayson Peyerl and Mason Clark finished one-two respectively with Peyerl posting a dominating 16:58 time followed by Clark at 18:07.

Camden Cilek was sixth overall with a time of 18:46, and Kilen Cilek (19:36) and Cohen Frank (20:38) both set personal bests in placing 11th and 16th respectively.

Daniel Haen (21:40) was 20th, and Will Ahrens (21:40) finished in 21st.

The Cardinal JV team had a nice showing at the top from Skyler Sherbon who finished in third with a time of 20:52. Lucas Elmer (22:19) was 12th, Jack Frank (23:19) 17th and Aidan Koplin (25:28) 20th to lead the Cards. Mason Bawden (26:50), Kody Robinson (27:15), Levi Stoneberg (27:16) and Cameron Seaman (27:48) all competed for the Cards.

The junior high boys were led by Aidan Salmon in ninth, Alex Beavers finished 11th and Owen Horejsi was 12th.

The Cardinal girls varsity also finished in second behind Marshall 15-44.

Payton Schueller continued her strong start to the 2020 season by finishing seventh in a time of 22:40. McKenna Flinn (23:51) was 10th, Olivia Stoterau (24:03) 11th, Aubree Hicks (24:07) finished 12th in her cross country crossover debut, Ellie Nelson (25:05) was 13th, Madi Munsell (25:09) placed 14th and Tristyn Wolner (25:38) was 17th in her first ever varsity race.

Catherine Buffie – who ran JV after dealing with an injury – easily finished first overall with a time of 23:16. Rachel Huhnerkoch (26:42) was third, Hannah Schjenken (27:03) fourth, Ella Fuhr (28:37) eighth and Ari Shaw-Kerkhoff (29:37) ninth. Lizzie Guggisberg (30:03), Ashlee Schueller (35:21) and Aubrie Milhausen (38:21) rounded out the event for the Cards.

In junior high girls action, Addie Thomes led the Cards with an eighth-place finish. Piper Rigge was ninth, Betsy Joyce 13th, Gracelyn Malecek 15th, Lauren Miller 16th and Kaedee Okins 18th.

The Cardinals will be back in action Thursday (Sept. 3) when they travel to Worthington.