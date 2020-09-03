On Aug. 29, 2020, at approximately 1:40 a.m., a deputy sheriff from the Renville County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a vehicle traveling north on County Road 5 near Minnesota Highway 19 in the City of Franklin.

As the traffic stop was initiated, the suspect vehicle began to accelerate and flee at a high rate of speed.

The suspect vehicle led deputies through portions of Renville, Redwood and Brown counties, including the cities of Franklin and Morgan.

Following speeds, at times, in excess of 100 miles per hour, a tire deflation device was deployed, which successfully deflated one or more of the suspect’s tires.

Shortly thereafter, the driver slowed to a stop and surrendered along Sherwood Avenue, southeast of Morgan. He was then taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Marcus D. Pendleton, 34, of Morton.

In addition to the current offenses, Pendleton was wanted on a Minnesota Department of Corrections arrest warrant.

Pendleton was subsequently booked into the Renville County Jail and charged by the Renville County attorney’s office with:

• Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle – Felony

• First-degree DWI – Felony

• Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety – Gross Misdemeanor

Pendleton appeared Sept. 1, 2020 in Renville County District Court. Judge Laurence Stratton ordered Pendleton held in jail in lieu of $75,000 unconditional bail or $60,000 bail with release conditions.

Assisting the Renville County Sheriff’s Department with the pursuit included the Olivia Police Department, Fairfax Police Department, Redwood County Sheriff’s Department and the Lower Sioux Tribal Police Department.