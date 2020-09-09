Beverly Kay Loken, 76, formerly of Maplewood, passed away August 18, 2020 at her home in Mesa, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her parents LeRoy and Dolores Loken and brother Larry Loken.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Pam Loken, niece Catie Loken and several cousins.

She graduated from Montevideo High School in 1962 and worked much of her nursing career at Children's Hospital, St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial with limited capacity will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Mary Of The Lake, White Bear Lake. Live streaming available. RSVP lmbe.burnside@gmail.com. Interment following at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities.