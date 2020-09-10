On Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, Wreaths Across America is calling for every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m.

At 8:46 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s North Tower (1 WTC).

At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower (2 WTC).

At 9:37 a.m., another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Va.

At 10:03 a.m., four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pa.

Following the events of 9/11, three patriotic women (Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote) were moved to find an old American flag they had stored at home and stand on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving that flag to honor victims.

These women became known as “The Freeport Flag Ladies,” and they proudly hoisted the Stars and Stripes every Tuesday morning for the following 18 years.

After they retired Sept. 11, 2019, (their last 9/11 remembrance) the following Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) Wreaths Across America took the helm and continued the flag waving tradition.

Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them online at www.wreaths acrossamerica.org.

