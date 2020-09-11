Sleepy Eye Medical Center will resume Saturday morning urgent care hours, 8 a.m. to noon, beginning Saturday, Sept. 12.

Sleepy Eye Medical Center will resume Saturday morning urgent care hours, 8 a.m. to noon, beginning Saturday, Sept. 12. Patients should call 507-794-3691 to schedule an appointment.

As with all current appointments, urgent care patients will be screened at the front door. SEMC’s screening process includes a temperature reading, along with a number of health and exposure-related questions. Please bring and wear a cloth mask to your appointment. If you don’t have a mask, you will be given one to wear.

Other important reminders:

Please refrain from coming to your appointment early; this will help avoid overcrowding in waiting areas.

Please call ahead (507-794-3691) if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms the day of your appointment: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, body aches or headaches.