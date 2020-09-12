50 years ago

September 1970

• A scheduled fire drill at Redwood Falls High School took on unexpected realism when students’ experiments burning wood splinters in the science room filled the school with a smoky haze and the scent of burning wood.

• The owners of the new automatic car wash in Redwood Falls put in an ad letting the public know the new facility could handle everything from luxury sedans to Volkswagen bugs, in complete safety, and provided a full wash and wax in two and a half minutes for just a dollar.

• At the final night of the racing season at the Redwood Speedway, Larry Stoufer won the 1970 Chevy Malibu used as the pace car that season.

• More evidence the Baby Boom was over: there were 40 fewer students enrolled in the Redwood Falls schools than there had been the previous year.

• Lynn Walling and Phil Hall set new course records at the Redwood Falls Country Club, with scores of four-under-par 32.

25 years ago

September 1995

• A Redwood Gazette news carrier was bitten by a dog, and the Gazette asked readers for information about the dog, saying if the dog wasn’t found, the news carrier would be tested for rabies.

• Two downtown Vesta buildings were burned to the ground as part of a state fire marshal training exercise offered for area firefighters.

• Wabasso area farmer Merlin Goudy received not one, but two Century Farm certificates from the Minnesota Farm Bureau for the two farms established by his ancestors which had stayed in the same family for more than 100 years.

• Redwood Falls Hospital staff assured the public that the chances of an outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease in central Minnesota was unlikely, but that hospital staff was ready just in case.

• The All-Girl German Big Band, from Augsburg, Germany, was the entertainment at a benefit fundraiser for the Redwood Area Library Fund.

10 years ago

September 2010

• The Redwood Falls Fire Department’s new $320,000 pumper truck was available for duty starting Sept. 8.

• Hundreds of people attended the dedication of the new St. John Lutheran School building in Redwood Falls.

• For his Eagle Scout project, Boy Scout Dan Senger of Redwood Falls planted more than 1,000 native grasses and flowering plants at the Beaver Falls Wildlife Area.

• Redwood County court system created a circle sentencing program for juvenile offenders and was looking for volunteers.

• Redwood Falls band leaders Roger and Doug Kodet were inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in New Ulm.