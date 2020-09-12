As work nears completion on the Renville County housing study, a housing study kickoff meeting will be held Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m.

Due to the current pandemic, this meeting will be held in an electronic online/telephone format only.

At this meeting, Maxfield Research, the consultant assisting Renville County with this study, will provide an overview of the current housing situation and identify current and anticipated future needs.

The Renville County HRA/EDA will also be presenting on its recently created Renville County housing development gap loan program, which can provide subordinated gap financing to help spur new multifamily housing development in Renville County, as well as providing an overview of their other programs and resources available to assist with the development of new housing.

Anyone interested in the development of new housing and the development of Renville County is encouraged to attend. The meeting is free, and no registration is required. This event will be recorded for those who may miss it.

For more information on how to participate in the Renville County housing study kickoff meeting or find the link to the recording of the training afterwards, visit the Renville County HRA /EDA Web site at www.renville.com, or call (320) 523-3656.

The HRA/EDA works to foster business growth and development, promote tourism and recreation and providing housing opportunities.