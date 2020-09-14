A free food distribution for those in need of food or newly struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 crisis is being held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the North Park in Clarkfield (by Swimming Pool) from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. The event is being hosted by the Canby Area Food Shelf, Prairie Five and Second Harvest Heartland with food provided from the COVID Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

CFAP is an assistance program for farmers, ranchers and other food producers managed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The program provides vital assistance to producers of agricultural commodities and channels food to food banks, community, tribal and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.

“This is a resource for the whole county and especially for those needing a little extra help right now,” said Angela Nissen the Outreach Director at Prairie Five Community Action. “If you are one of the many experiencing unexpected hardship due to the coronavirus crisis you are most welcome to participate in this program and learn more about other food resources available for people in this area, there are no income guidelines,” she said.

Pre-packed boxes of produce, dairy and meat will be distributed safely through a drive-up/curbside pick-up model. Food will be loaded into vehicles by volunteers who will maintain social distance. No registration or paperwork is necessary and only basic demographic information will be asked of participants such as the ages of individuals in each household. No names, addresses or other identifying information will be asked. There is a limit of 2 households per car and both households must to be present to receive food. Watch for signs on where to enter the distribution line.

We are also looking for volunteers to help the day of the distribution. If you would like to help please call our office at 320-269-6578.