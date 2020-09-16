The St. Joseph Catholic Church will be holding their 2020 Fall Festival on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Mass will be held at 10 a.m., and a porkchop dinner will be available for $10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include a baked potato, coleslaw, green beans, and a special k bar. There will be two food pick-up lanes heading north on 6th Street next to the church for curbside pick-up. Those opting for pick-up will enter North 6th Street from Eureka Avenue.

Meal delivery will also be available. Those interested in delivery should call (320) 269-5954 before 12 p.m. that Sunday.

An online silent auction will be offered starting on Wed., Sept. 16 and go through Wed., Sept. 23. Visit www.32auctions.com/fallfest to participate and view or bid on items.

There will be an additional sweepstakes drawing for cash prizes at 1:15 p.m. that day. To participate in the drawing, tickets can be purchased from St. Joseph parishioners, or by calling the church office at (320) 269-5954.