What could make Sleepy Eye’s lake trail an even better place of pride in our city? How about a line of U.S. and military flags? That’s what the Servicemen’s Club board members thought.

With a donation of more than $10,000 from the Sleepy Eye Servicemen’s Club Charitable Gambling Fund, the flags they envisioned were put in place this week. With assistance from the public utility crew who placed the poles, Servicemen’s Club board members John Schueller and Jerome Bertrand finished the job Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, when they raised the flags.

There are eight flag poles, each topped with the U.S. flag and a second flag beneath: flags for each of the five branches of the military, the POW flag, and state and city flags.