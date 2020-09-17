A meeting to form a suicide prevention coalition in west-central Minnesota is planned for this Friday (Sept. 18) from 1-2:30 p.m., at the Chippewa County administration building, in Montevideo.

The meeting will be held in the basement of the administration building, or attendees can join remotely.

Those desiring to attend remotely can contact Laura.Kunstleben@va.gov for remote attendance details.

The suicide prevention coalition will use community-driven and evidence-based practices to prevent suicide and help those considering suicide receive the care and services they need.

For more information about this event, call (320) 252-1670.