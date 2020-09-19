St. Mary's Alumni and Friends held their 30th Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 12, with 34 teams supporting St. Mary’s School. Pictured is the winning team for flight one, from left: Bryan Weiss, Judd Walter, and Adam Fischer. Second place went to Brent Kucera, Nolan Kucera and Nick Novotny. Flight two winners were Tim Schwartz, Bracey Lerner and Eric Vigansky; second place went to John Rosenhammer, Dale and Gina Windschitl. Longest drive: Lucas Heiderscheidt and Heidi Braulick. Longest putt: Nolan Kucera and Lois Kuelbs. Closest to the Pin: Nolan Kucera and Angie Cook. Winners for skins: Bryan Weiss, Judd Walter, and Adam Fischer.