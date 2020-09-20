Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) District 8 is looking for community input as part of the development of the District 8 freight plan.

MnDOT District 8 covers 12 counties in southwest and west central Minnesota including Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine.

MnDOT desires to provide a freight transportation system that attracts new businesses and enables others to maintain and grow their presence in southwest and west central Minnesota.

The purpose of the freight plan is to provide a clear understanding of the freight system, how local industries use the system and better understand needs, issues and opportunities.

This plan will help guide MnDOT District 8 policy and programming decisions.

The District 8 freight plan survey will be open for feedback until Oct. 6, 2020.

For more information on the plan, visit the freight plan Web site or contact Lindsey Bruer, planning director, at (320) 979-5534.