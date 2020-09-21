The Redwood Valley boys and girls cross country teams made their second trip to Prairie View Golf Links this season and left with a pair of second-place finishes Thursday afternoon (Sept. 17) in Worthington.

The Cardinal girls had three of the top six finishers to come in just behind Windom Area (31-33) in a tight two-team race.

Host Worthington was third with 56 team points.

Windom would nab the top two spots followed by the Cards Catherine Buffie (22:00) in third with a season best time.

Olivia Stoterau (22:22) passed teammate Payton Schueller (22:25) in the final stretch to place fifth, while Schueller would take sixth. Senior Aubree Hicks took 11 seconds off of her season best to finish in ninth, McKenna Flinn (23:28) was 10th, Ellie Nelson (24:20) finished in 16th and Madi Munsell (25:13) placed 22nd.

Rachel Huhnerkoch (24:54) earned a second-place finish, and Tristyn Wolner (25:28) was fourth to lead the Cardinals to a first-place finish (29-30) over Windom Area in the girls JV race.

Sophie Uhlenkamp (25:39) was sixth, Cassie Omtvedt (25:58) seventh, Ari Shaw-Kerkhoff (27:47) 10th, Lizzie Guggisberg took 1:31 off of her season best to place 11th and Ashlee Schueller (32:59) was 20th.

Addie Thomes was eighth to pace the junior high girls. Betsy Joyce finished 10th, Lauren Miller 11th, Gracelyn Malecek 13th and Kaedee Okins 15th.

The Cardinal boys varsity also nabbed a second-place finish, racking up 44 team points to place behind champion Worthington with 29 (Windom was third with 47 points).

The senior duo of Jayson Peyerl (16:36) and Mason Clark (17:38) were second and fourth respectively, with Peyerl securing his best time of the season.

Camden Cilek (18:04) was ninth, Kilen Cilek added a personal best time of 18:45 to place 14th and Will Ahrens added a personal best time of 18:59 to finish in 15th.

Cohen Frank (19:29) was 20th and Daniel Haen (20:01) finished 22nd.

Skyler Sherbon (19:05) led the way for the Cardinal JV with a third-place finish. Jack Frank (21:38) was 19th, Lucas Elmer (21:47) 20th, Mason Bawden (23:10) 27th, Aidan Koplin (23:27) 28th, Cameron Seaman (24:00) 29th, Noah U’Ren (24:11) 30th, Jacob Zollner (24:48) 34th, Kody Robinson (24:49) 35th and Levi Stoneberg (25:54) 39th.

Landyn Nordby had a personal best to finish second and lead the junior high boys to a second-place finish. Aidan Salmon was fourth and Tevin Sivixay sixth, with both adding personal bests.

Alex Beavers was 11th, Owen Horejsi 13th and Martin Kaden 17th.

The Cardinals will travel to Pipestone this Thursday (Sept. 24), and they will host a triangular Oct. 1.