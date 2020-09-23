Gladys A. Wagner, 98, of Superior, Wis., died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at New Perspective Senior Living- Betty's Harbor.

Gladys was born on June 10, 1922 in Chippewa County, the daughter of Clara (Struxness) and Ole Hoaas. She came from a large family of 10 brothers and sisters. After high school, she moved to Minneapolis and attended beauty school, graduated, and moved back to Montevideo where she married Edward Wagner on March 20, 1948.

Gladys and Ed lived in Montevideo, then moved to California for a short time and settled in Lake Nebagamon, Wis. until 1972 before moving to Superior. She worked at Minnesuing Acres, served as a census taker, worked at H&R Block in Superior and also as a server and trainer at the Anchor Inn in Duluth.

Gladys was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and was involved in many church activities. She was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for 25 years.

Gladys was a proud Norwegian who was known for her cooking and baking, especially her lefse, krumkake, and rosettes. She enjoyed quilting, working on her family tree, traveling, walking, warm weather and being in the sun. Most important to her was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward in 1984; daughters, Rochelle 'Shell' Moller in 2008 and Suzanne 'Sue' Lundberg in 2019; brothers and sisters, Lillian, Olga, Alice, Florence, John, Oscar 'Ike', Helen, Clarice and infant sister Grace who was four months old.

Gladys is survived by her daughter, Kristine 'Kris' (Kevin) Pallas of West Fargo, N.D.; five grandchildren, Rachel, Jill, and Stephen Moller and Britt and Eric Lundberg; 16 great-grandchildren, Lynsey, Lance, Haley, Holly, Kaitlyn, Cameron, Courtney, Cory, Devon, Donovan, Julia, Ryan, Scott, Summer, Amelia, and Avery; sister, Della Schneider; and sons-in-law, Terry Lundberg and Dan Moller of Poplar.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, September 22, from 1 until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lake Nebagamon, Wis., Rev. Darrell Kyle officiated. Burial was in Lake Nebagamon Cemetery.

If desired, donations in Gladys' name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.

