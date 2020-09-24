Two days ago (Sept. 22) when the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) updated its COVID-19 data, Redwood County found itself in new territory.

After its first case of coronavirus was confirmed in early April, Redwood County now has its first confirmed death. No other information related to that death has been provided at this time.

In addition, MDH reported that Redwood County currently has 144 total confirmed cases, which compares to 136 confirmed cases in Renville County (seven total deaths) and 181 confirmed cases in Brown County (two deaths).

The state health department reported a cumulative total of 91,422 confirmed cases in Minnesota (2,031 deaths).

In a Sept. 18, 2020 Facebook post, the Redwood Falls Police Department indicated that it “had been informed examiners from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be coming to Redwood Falls to make contact with randomly selected households for the purpose of conducting a survey and offer COVID-19 testing. Survey team members are public health workers and they will wear vests with name tags that identify them as members of an MDH CASPER team. Their vehicles will have magnets on the side that say, ‘COVID-19 Survey Team.’ Households selected for the survey will not be notified in advance, and participation is voluntary.”

An e-mail sent to Nicholas Kimball of the State of Minnesota indicated he could not confirm that information at this time.

Kimball indicated if Redwood Falls does become a confirmed site that notice will be offered to the community.

- Image courtesy of the Internet Public Domain