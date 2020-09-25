The River Valley Wildcats traveled to New Ulm on Thursday, Sept. 17 and hosted the team on Monday, Sept. 21. While the Wildcats lost both matches, they did get several wins and improvements along the way.

New Ulm 5 River Valley 2

Sept. 17 in New Ulm

1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan lost to Makiah Otto, 1-6 1-6

2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms defeated Abby Hietala, 2-6 7-6(7-5) 10-6

3rd singles: Kierra Lafferty lost to Malia Emerson, 1-6 2-6

4th singles: Taylor Berkner lost to Lydia King, 1-6 2-6

1st doubles: Megan Stevens and Presley Dockter lost to Emily Guggisberg and Maddi O’Connor, 0-6 1-6

2nd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Erica Lozano lost to Makenna Simpson and Gracelyn Nesje, 6-3 3-6 8-10

3rd doubles: Maya Nelsen and Courtlyn Runk defeated Marissa Todesco and Alex Vigil, 6-2 6-2

New Ulm 4 River Valley 3

Sept. 21 in Sleepy Eye with a few changes in doubles teammates for both teams.

1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan lost to Makiah Otto, 2-6 4-6

2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms defeated Abby Hietala, 5-7 6-3 10-3

3rd singles: Kierra Lafferty lost to Malia Emerson, 1-6 1-6

4th singles: Taylor Berkner lost to Lydia King, 2-6 0-6

1st doubles: Megan Stevens and Alexis Garza lost to Emily Guggisberg and Maddi O’Connor, 0-6 2-6

2nd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Erica Lozano defeated Makenna Simpson and Gracelyn Nesje, 7-6(7-5) 6-4

3rd doubles: Maya Nelsen and Presley Dockter defeated Lilian Merkel and Alex Vigil, 6-2, 6-2

“Kaydince Thoms played well at second singles in both matches,” said Coach Shane Laffen. “Our second and third doubles teams played well both times as well. Although she came up a little short, Brooklyn Moldan, at first singles, played a very nice match on Monday — she moved her opponent around and constructed points nicely.”

The Wildcats’ final meet of the regular season was in Blue Earth on Thursday, Sept. 24. On Monday, Sept. 28 the Pipestone team comes to Sleepy Eye for the post season conference crossover match.