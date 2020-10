The Redwood County license center, which is located in the government center building in Redwood Falls, has announced that it has changed its hours of operation.

Effective as of Oct. 5, the office will be closed daily from 1-2 p.m.

The office opens at 8:30 a.m. daily and, with the exception of the one hour closure, remains open until 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Redwood County Web site at redwoodcounty-mn.us/ and find the license center department link, or call (507) 637-4029.