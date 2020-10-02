With the recent completion of the Renville County Housing Study, a housing study kick-off meeting was held Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m.

Due to the current pandemic, this meeting was held in an electronic online/telephone format only.

Following a welcome by Janette Wertish, chair of the Renville County HRA/EDA, housing study consultant Mat Mullins with Maxfield Research presented on the findings of the housing study.

The study called out a strong demand for housing development of all types, with the greatest demand for senior and single family housing.

The study projects the need for nearly 1,400 new housing units by the end of the decade.

There was also a presentation from the Renville County HRA /EDA on its new housing development gap loan program and on other resources and assistance programs that can help with the development of new housing in Renville County.

This event was recorded for those who may have missed it. It has been posted on the Renville County HRA/EDA’s Web site.

Also on this Web site is a copy of the Renville County housing study, the Renville County housing development resource directory and information on a variety of other housing development programs and resources.

The Renville County HRA/EDA works to keep the county strong by fostering business growth and development, promoting tourism and recreation and providing housing opportunities for county residents.

For more on this study or the Renville County HRA/EDA, visit its Web site at www.Renville.com or call (320) 523-3656.