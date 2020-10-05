Maurie Bredeson, 83, of Granite Falls died peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Avera Granite Falls Care Center. A Private Graveside Service was held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Granite Falls on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3:15 p.m.

Maurice (Maurie) Edward Bredeson was born on August 11, 1937 in Sacred Heart, the son of Arville and Edna (Vendell) Bredeson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. He attended country school until the eighth grade and later graduated from Sacred Heart High School. After high school he enlisted into the Minnesota National Guard.

On February 3, 1962, Maurie was united in marriage to Julia E. Olson. They made their home in Granite Falls where Maurie worked at the local grocery store, owned the video store with Julia and finished his career as the signature UPS man.

Maurie was a devoted husband, loving father, caring grandfather and a devoted Christian. He enjoyed spending time with his family, dining out, reading the bible, recording music, watching Gun Smoke and of course telling a funny joke or three every time you saw him.

Maurie died peacefully at Avera Granite Falls Hospital on Friday, September 25 at the age of 83 years. He is survived by his sons, David (Julie) Bredeson of Granite Falls, Daniel (Molly) Bredeson of Appleton and Michael Bredeson of Maricopa, Ariz.; granddaughter, Meghan Bredeson (Chris Bosch) of Maynard; sister, Delores (Harvey) Wieberdink; sister-in-law, Josephine Geerdes; brothers-in-law, Edward (Mary) Olson and Jay Flickinger; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Maurie was preceded in death by his wife Julia in 2017; parents, Arville and Edna Bredeson; step-father Fred Carlson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Julius and Evelyn Olson; sisters-in-law, Marcella DeJong and Helen Flickinger; and brothers-in-law Jim DeJong and George Geerdes.

