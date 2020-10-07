The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) project on U.S. Highways 59 and 14 in Lyon, Murray and Redwood counties is complete.

The project included slope stabilizations and road embankment repair work at the following locations.

• U.S. Highway 14 near “Mudeking Hill”

• U.S. Highway 14 near the Tracy Golf Course

• U.S. Highway 14 in Revere

• U.S. Highway 59 near the Slayton Golf Course

• U.S. Highway 59 near Garvin Hills

Benefits of the project include the preservation of roadway embankments and improved drainage.

The project cost $1.3 million, and the contractor was Carl Bolander and Sons, LLC.

For more information about the project, visit the MnDOT Web site at mndot.gov/.