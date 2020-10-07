Margaret Knutson of Montevideo died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at CCM Health in Montevideo at the age of 88.

Private services were held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. All were welcome to Black Oak Lake Cemetery in rural Montevideo for graveside services beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Margaret Ann Martenson was born May 28, 1932 in Montevideo to Alfred and Emma (Enstrom) Martenson. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. Margaret attended country school in rural Montevideo. She was united in marriage to Marvin Knutson on August 30, 1974 in Watertown, S.D. To this unity three children were born.

Margaret thoroughly enjoyed her life on the farm, where she was able to tend her garden full of flowers and a wide variety of vegetables. She loved cooking and was always looking for new recipes. She enjoyed helping her children with their 4-H projects, attending county fairs, and the Minnesota and South Dakota State Fairs. She also loved taking family trips, especially to the Black Hills, and trips out west to see the mountains and Yellowstone. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, David Knutson of Maple Grove, James Knutson of Montevideo, and Karla Knutson of Montevideo; grandchild, Oscar Knutson; and numerous family and friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Marvin; sister, Arlene Moen; brother-in-law, Lowell Knutson; and sisters-in-law: Lorraine Vold and Evelyn Johnson.

Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home of Montevideo. www.andersontebeest.com.