Nine hundred Minnesota youth from 87 counties participated in live virtual judging experiences between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.
They were part of the 2020 Minnesota 4-H state showcase.
Throughout the year, 4-H youth select project areas that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands-on learning that is both self-directed and guided by caring adults.
The results of their learning are typically exhibited at county fairs, and some of the best exhibits are brought to present in the 4-H building during the Minnesota State Fair.
The COVID-19 pandemic required 4-H to cancel most public exhibits in 2020, but learning remained strong as part of the Redwood County 4-H program.
After being involved in a local showcase, 18 local youth participated in the Minnesota state 4-H virtual event. It provided youth an opportunity to showcase their achievements and continue learning through interactive conference judging.
“This was my first time participating at the ‘state.’ I really liked getting to try competing at state from home my first time,” said one Redwood County 4-Her.
Catherine Maddock from the Golden Gophers 4-H Club earned a purple ribbon for her project.
What follows are 4-Hers who earned blue ribbons as part of the showcase:
• Sage Bents from the Springdale Climbers
• Addison Kainz from the Springdale Climbers
• Leah Lightfoot from the Milroy Go-Getters
• Elizabeth Lenning from the Lamberton Leprechauns
• Zachary Guggisberg from the Golden Gophers.
This fall, 4-H will offer a variety of hands-on and virtual learning experiences to support youth and their families.
From agronomy and horticulture to healthy living and civic engagement, 4-H empowers youth with skills they need to lead for a lifetime.
No matter where youth are this fall, 4-H is there to help them thrive.
Learn more about 4-H online at z.umn.edu/4h.
- Information and photo courtesy of the U of M Extension Service - Redwood County