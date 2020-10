Sleepy Eye High School is celebrating Homecoming this week.

Sleepy Eye High School is celebrating Homecoming this week. Pictured is the Homecoming Court, front from left: Tasha Martinez, Stephanie Fernandez, McKenna Dockter, McKenna Strong, and Morgan Klein. Back Row: A.J. Arneson, Kevin Montemayor, Kegan Heiderscheidt, Jack Nelson, and Kadon Strong. Coronation will be held at halftime of the football game against Murray County Central on Friday night, Oct. 9.