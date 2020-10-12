21 Pioneer PBS programs have been nominated for Upper Midwest Emmy® Awards to be presented at a special online event hosted by the Upper Midwest Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on November 14, 2020. This is the most regional Emmy nominations for Pioneer PBS’s local productions in the 54-year history of the station.

13 stories created and aired this past year by Pioneer PBS’s Postcards production team of Dana Conroy, Ben Dempcy and Kristofor Gieske are up for nominations. The selected stories feature interviews with artists, veterans, fiddle makers, Dakota horse lovers, Micronesian outrigger canoe makers and a nutcracker collector from towns such as Milan, Madison, Luverne, Granite Falls, Redwood Falls, Lake Lillian and other communities in the extensive Pioneer PBS viewing area.

Two full episodes and three segments nominated were created by Pioneer PBS’s Prairie Sportsman production team of Cindy Dorn, Bret Amundson, Dylan Curfman and Max Grabow. The selected stories feature the careers of DNR Nongame Wildlife Supervisor Carrol Henderson and wolf researcher Dave Mech and dog sledding in Ely. The episodes nominated include “Exploring Red Lake” filmed at the Red Lake Nation, Waskish and Northome and “Driftless” filmed in southeast Minnesota and featuring timber rattlesnakes, Mystery Cave and the Root River State Trail.

Prairie Sportsman’s host Bret Amundson was nominated in the “Program Host” category and Prairie Sportsman producer Cindy Dorn was nominated in the “Writer” category for the outdoors series, which is carried on all Minnesota and North Dakota PBS stations.

Finally, a Prairie Yard & Garden story about using goats to manage buckthorn was nominated in the “Lifestyle Program” category. It is the first time that a Prairie Yard & Garden program has been nominated for an Emmy in the 34-year history of the show. Prairie Yard & Garden is produced and edited by Mike Cihak, with host /producer Mary Holm and videographer Timothy Hale Bakken.

All of the nominated stories can be viewed online at: www.pioneer.org/emmys.