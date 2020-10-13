What a wonderfully patriotic new flag display along Highway 4!

What a wonderfully patriotic new flag display along Highway 4! I extend the heartiest of thanks to our Servicemen’s Club for their efforts and donation to make this showing of flags possible. It is most patriotic and honors our country as well as those who have and are serving.

A virtual meeting was held this past week with Dr. Bryce Hoppie and Kimberly Musser of Minnesota State University- Mankato regarding the upcoming monitoring of waters entering Sleepy Eye Lake. They will be installing their monitoring systems this fall in three different locations:

•Highway 4 in the culvert where water enters the main body of the lake from the east arm

•Behind St. Mary’s School playground where the City’s storm sewer enters the east arm of the lake.

•Ditch 45 entering the north end of the east arm of the lake.

The monitoring system will give the City significant information that will help the Lake Improvement Committee, the DNR, and the Brown County Soil and Water District know what is entering our lake and where it is coming from. It will also aid these groups in planning and implementing remedial action to alleviate these particles and pollution from entering the lake. The City’s Public Works Director, Mike Hardin, will be working with Dr. Hoppie coordinating action here in Sleepy Eye. We also have two high school students who will work with this project and use some the information gathered for their science fair project. This study will have a major impact on our lake for years to come.

The Downtown Revitalization Committee has embarked on a lighting project on Main Street to light a number of trees to brighten and enliven the downtown. The project was supported by a donation from SEAF (Sleepy Eye Area Foundation) and a private party. More lights will likely be added to the trees, and probably more trees lit, as additional donations come in. Anyone wishing to donate to this project should contact the City and you will be directed to a SEAF representative. Watch for more downtown projects in the near future.

The road construction is moving along nicely with completed streets looking good. Those streets will receive another coat of blacktop next summer after the streets have settled.

The 12th Avenue and St. Mary’s Street project will only be graveled this fall. Black top and curb and gutter will be added next summer. This project was in part funded by a $1.5 million grant. Dave Palm of Bolton and Menk, our City Engineer, deserves a lot of credit for his grant work on this project. Dave worked on this project for several years before it was finally funded. The total cost of this project is $3.5 million.