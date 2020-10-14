Ronald Onnen, 73, of Montevideo passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial services were held on Monday, October 12 at 1 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Burial was held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

Arrangements were with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo for Ronald Onnen.

Ronald Wayne Onnen was born October 2, 1947, the son of Melvin and Pearl Onnen in Willmar. He was baptized on November 16, 1947 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Raymond and confirmed his faith at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Ron graduated from Willmar High School in 1965. He served his country in the United States Navy, working on the flight deck of the USS Oriskany, and was honorably discharge in 1968. He began working for Innovex in Montevideo.

Ron was united in marriage to RuthAnn Goring on October 23, 1971, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Montevideo. They moved to Andover in 1993, when he went to work as a Quality Control Engineer for St. Jude Medical. He enjoyed golfing and bowling during his spare time. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed woodworking and fishing. Ron was always busy fixing up anything that needed his attention. He was a member of the Montevideo Veterans of Foreign Wars, where he served as Commander.

They returned to Montevideo in 2015. Ron cherished his grandchildren and his time spent with them. Ron passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital. He was 73 years of age.

He is survived by his wife RuthAnn; children: Rashelle Onnen of Montevideo and Ryan (Tamara) Onnen of Andover; four grandchildren: Brock, Miranda, Reagan and Bentley; sister Patty (Kent) Rusten of Raymond; and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Judy.