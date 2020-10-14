Extreme fire conditions in southwest Minnesota have resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning for Oct. 14 in the following counties: Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Watonwan and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and minimum humidity values.

Do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out.

Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 7 p.m.

For more information, check the statewide fire danger and current burning restrictions Web page, which the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources updates daily at www.dnr.state.mn.us/.