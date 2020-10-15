The Redwood Valley cross country teams hosted the Big South Conference meet Oct. 10 with the boys taking second and the girls third on their home course.

The Cardinal boys were led by their top three, as Jayson Peyerl (16:38) took second, Mason Clark (16:49) was third with a personal best and Camden Cilek (17:26) placed seventh with a personal best.

All three earned All-Conference honors.

Skyler Sherbon (18:21) was 24th, Cohen Frank (19:31) 35th, Daniel Haen (19:38) finished 36th, Jack Frank (19:44) was 38th and Aidan Koplin (24:11) was 52nd. Haen and Frank both posted personal bests.

A strong St. James squad took first with 39 team points followed by the Cardinals (71), Windom (90), Luverne (91), Pipestone (98), JCC (113) and Blue Earth (220).

The Cardinal girls, meanwhile, finished with 73 team points to place behind strong Windom (57) and Luverne (21) teams.

Pipestone (93) was third, St. James (132) fourth, Blue Earth (185) fifth and JCC was incomplete.

Catherine Buffie recorded a season best (20:50) to place 10th, Olivia Stoterau (21:27) was 14th and Payton Schueller (21:32) 15th as all three were honorable mention All-Conference.

Aubree Hicks set a season best of 22:01 to place 21st, McKenna Flinn (22:12) was 23rd, Ellie Nelson (23:19) 31st, Rachel Huhnerkoch (24:07) 35th and Lizzie Guggisberg (25:10) 39th with a season best.

The Cardinal varsity teams will now gear up for the Section 3A meet which takes place Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. in Luverne. The Cards hosted a JV meet Oct. 12. Addie Thomes led the girls with a fourth-place finish.

Betsy Joyce and Aubrie Milhausen had season bests to place sixth and seventh respectively, and Ashlee Schueller was eighth.

The Cardinal boys were led by Noah U’Ren in eighth, Mason Bawden was ninth, Jacob Zollner 10th, Levi Stoneberg 11th, Kody Robinson 12th and Alex Beavers 13th as U’Ren and Stoneberg both set personal bests.