Thirty 3rd graders of St. Mary’s Parish received the sacrament of their First Holy Communion at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Sunday, Sept. 27. Pictured front from left: Josemaria Martinez, Brody Hoffmann, Shelby Schmid, Clara Currans, Alissandra Almanza, Darrin Mathiowetz, Peyton Mages, and Lauren Steffl. Second row: Alex Armbruster, Mason Mathiowetz, Raylan Schroepfer, Jacob Sellner, Cobin Sanow, and Alexis Hoffman. Third row: Fr. Mark Steffl, Pastor; Nolan Fischer, Ellie Weilage, Jessalyn Sellner, Whitney Fischer, Mason Krzmarzick, Miah Rayas, Kyler Kuebler, and Jack Balko. Fourth row: Jaxon Steffl, Anden Braun, Grady Folkens, Briella Walser, Miles Pelzel, Max Wagner, Ethan Helget, Dustin Portner, and Dan Davis, Director of Religious Education. Back row: Catechists — Andrea Rothmeier, Judith Mathiowetz, and Anita Schwartz.