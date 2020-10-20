Why are you running for city council?

I like to be involved not only on the front line, but behind the scenes. I like a challenge and the opportunity came along with a Ward 1 opening. I have an ear for listening and I will get the job done!

From your perspective, what is the role of a city council member?

To not only represent your ward but represent the city and its residents and work as a team.

How would you as a city council member balance fiscal responsibility and ensuring residents receive the services they need?

I would cut unnecessary and wasteful spending. I would make sure any spending is for service the people need.

What do you think is the city’s greatest asset? How would you as a city council member best utilize that asset?

The citizens of Redwood Falls is the city’s greatest asset. I would work to bring in new businesses, good paying jobs making Redwood Falls an industry community. Bring the community together with community celebrations, get to know your neighbors.

How would you work to collaborate with other units of government at the local, state and federal level?

I would begin working together from the start. Have meetings to develop relationships.

How as a member of the city council can you best promote economic development?

By supporting small business, shop local and look at what we can do to clean up our downtown.

Other than the above topics, what do you think is the city’s most important issue that needs to be addressed? How would you work to resolve it?

Lake getting cleaned up, which is in the works. Find a more equitable way to deal with the sanitary sewer system. Older homes will pay the largest bills on sewer upgrades. Landlords of lower income homes may suffer the biggest loss due to old sewer lines. This will be passed on to renters making Redwood Falls too costly to live in.

Please provide a brief bio of yourself.

I was born and raised in California. I am the oldest of five children. We moved to Graceville, Minnesota in 1975 a dream of my parents to raise us in a small town. I graduated from Graceville High School in 1976. I went on to vo-tech and finished school in 1978 for food service. I landed a job as kitchen manager at Donavons Best Western. I met my husband, Rick, when I was working there. We married and raised two children here in Redwood Falls. Redwood Falls has always seemed like home to me!