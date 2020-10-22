Due to the current and forecasted weather conditions, the fall cleanup scheduled for October 26 – October 30 will be postponed until further notice.

Fall clean-up in Redwood Falls is scheduled for the week of Oct. 26-30.

During this week, residents may place leaves and garden waste in the street for pick up.

To assist with the clean-up, residents are asked to place their leaves and garden waste in a wind row one foot from the curb (no bags or containers) and are asked not to rake leaves into the street ahead of the scheduled day.

Leaf piles in streets are a traffic hazard and when washed into the storm sewer when it rains adds to flooding and water backup problems.

Tree limbs and branches will not be permitted.

Any debris, other than leaves or garden waste (items that can be composted), will not be picked up.

Scheduled pickup will be as follows:

• Section 1 – Oct. 26

• Section 2 – Oct. 27

• Section 3 – Oct. 28

• Section 4 – Oct. 29

• Section 5 – Oct. 30

For more information, call (507) 616-7400, or visit ci.redwood-falls.mn.us/.