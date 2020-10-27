Great end to the Cross Country season!

Coach Lisa Hagen said it was a windy, cold morning for the pod of four teams the Knights raced with at the Section 2A Championship in Montgomery on Tuesday, Oct. 13. But the cold didn’t hold their top girls runner, Clare Fischer back.

“Clare had a phenomenal race, becoming the Section Champion in the final results when all the day’s pods were done,” said Hagen. “She has worked hard all year and the results were well earned — the whole team is proud of her!”

“Elle Kyllonen stepped up and crushed her PR by over a minute!” Hagen said. “On this course, with the windy conditions, that was an impressive race.”

On the boy's side, Nate Fliszar and Joshua Hagen battled it out at the finish, with Nate coming through inches ahead of Josh to take first in the pod. They placed 19th and 20th over all. Hagen said Noah Christensen had an impressive finishing sprint that caught the next boy at the very last second.

The SM/SE/NUC Knights ran with GFW, Le Sueur-Henderson, and WEM/JWP in the second session of the day.

Results for the Varsity Girls 5K:

Clare Fischer, 1st place, 19:56.6; Elle Kyllonen, 24:31.9, PR; Lizzie Schwint, 26:34; Annika Nosbush, 27:26.5; Kayla Schroepfer, 27:31.5; Jenny Piotter, 27:41.2; Ellen Windschitl, 28:14.5.

Varsity Boys 5K:

Nate Fliszar, 18:39.4; Joshua Hagen, 18:39.6; Noah Christensen, 19:59.5; Garrett Grathwohl, 22:14.6; Laurence Simonsen, 23:02.8; Charlie Macho, 23:14.1.

“I'm very glad we had a chance to race this year and have a cross country season,” said Coach Hagen. “It’s been a privilege to coach the athletes and help them achieve new PRs and encourage them to be the best people they can be.”