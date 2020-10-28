This great lawn decoration adorns a home on 1st Avenue North. Will it beckon Trick-or-Treaters Saturday night?

This great lawn decoration adorns a home on 1st Avenue North. Will it beckon Trick-or-Treaters Saturday night? This is a year when families and households will make their own decisions about Trick-or-Treating on Halloween. Some families will go out and ring doorbells, some will decide it is not a good idea. Some people will turn on their porch light and provide candy to the kiddos, some will decide it is not a good idea for them. This is the year to respect the decisions of others and look forward to next year and a normal Halloween.