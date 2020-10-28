Neal Oran Dodd died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Luther Haven at the age of 84 from natural cause.

Neal is survived by his children: Jodie Schuldt (fiancé Tim Buseman) of Montevideo, Lori (Ken) Terhaar of Burnsville, Ann (Doug) VanWatermulen of Eagan and Kelly (Dan) Duffy of White Bear Lake; a sister: Louvica Nash; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was held on October 26 at 2:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church. Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Cemetery. Arrangements handled by U of MN Medical School Anatomy Bequest Program.