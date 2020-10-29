Erupting for 25 second quarter points the Blue Earth Area (BEA) Bucs rolled to a 46-18 win over host Redwood Valley Saturday afternoon (Oct. 24) in a battle of Class AA powerhouses.

With the victory the Bucs remained an impressive 3-0, while the Cards (2-1) suffered just their first loss and will look to regroup when they host JCC Friday night (Oct.30) at Inglis Field.

Things got off to a great start for the Cards as they took the opening kick and marched right down the field thanks to some strong play from quarterback Alex Lang. His nine-yard touchdown strike to Carter Peterson in the left corner of the end zone would give the Cards a 6-0 lead.

The Bucs answered back on their first possession with a touchdown and would go up 7-6 heading into the second quarter. It was there that the Bucs established control, using big plays and benefiting from an ankle injury suffered by Lang to score 25 unanswered points heading into halftime.

BEA would tack on two more scores in the third quarter before calling off the dogs.

Redwood Valley added a pair of second half touchdowns on a two-yard run from Carter Johnson and a 10-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Louwagie to Zach Paulsen-Reck.

The Bucs dominated statistically with 16 more first downs (27-11) and out gaining the Cards 490-174 as the Cards mustered just 62 yards passing.

Lang would finish 4-of-4 for 30 yards and a score and added four carries for 47 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter (his status for Friday is questionable).

Johnson would add six carries for 15 yards and a score, Drew Lundeen had five carries for 11 yards, Andrew Stephens had two carries for 15 yards and Connor Josephson had four catches for 40 yards.

Louwagie would finish 3-of-12 passing for 32 yards and a score and had four carries for 31 yards.

Johnson would pace the defense with 10 tackles (six solo) and two tackles-for-loss, and Maverick Goblirsch continued his strong play from the nose tackle spot with nine tackles (six solo) and two tackles-for-loss.

Jaxon Lang added eight tackles (three solo), two tackles-for-loss and a fumble recovery, Carson Woodford had six tackles and a tackle-for-loss, Josephson added six tackles (three solo) and a pair of passes defensed, Louwagie and Lundeen both had eight tackles (three solo), Lane Evans added four tackles, Stephens chipped in with five tackles, Peterson had two tackles and a blocked punt and Austin Altmann had three tackles.

The kickoff for Friday night (Oct. 30) against the Huskies (1-2) is slated for 7 p.m.