The Herald-Dispatch is pleased to have Katie Roiger covering our high school football games this fall and expect our readers will see her byline in other newspaper articles in the future. Roiger is a freelance writer working out of the Southern Minnesota area. She loves watching football and still hopes for a Vikings Super Bowl win (although maybe not this year). Katie lives in the country just outside of Sleepy Eye with her husband and their four-month-old son.