A couple of days ago I grabbed the remote from the window sill behind the couch in the Krause living room.

When I pressed the “power” button nothing happened.

The TV that was supposed to come on did not. So, I pressed the button another time.

Still nothing.

I was not sure what to do next, as I was not really sure where the manual buttons were on our family entertainment box.

So I just kept pressing the button hoping something would change. Ultimately, I did manage to get it to work, but discovered that the batteries in that remote were nearing their end.

I have not replaced the batteries in that remote for some time, and so I wondered.

Why now?

The answer came to me. I have been using that item of convenience more often in past weeks.

No, I am not watching any more than normal (although I know even that is more than I ought to watch). I have just been using that device more often to avoid the political commercials that have been manipulating all of the time when the show I want to watch is taking a break.

So, I have worn out the batteries in the remote trying to not watch something.

That is sad.

The good news is that there are just a couple of days left until those ads will go away for a couple of years, and they will be replaced by much more appealing commercials I can complain about having to watch.

Right now I would gladly take a commercial for a feminine hygiene product in the middle of a college football game over seeing one more ad spouting half truths at best.

Of course, while the messages are misleading they do keep the importance of Nov. 3 in front of everyone. There is no reason for anyone to have an excuse about not voting this year.

I am not going to tell you which candidate to vote for, but if you need a little advice you can send me an e-mail or give me a call. I will gladly help you sort out the truth (i.e. the people I will choose).

While I am glad to hear that the number of voters looks to set records this year, I also know with the number of absentee ballots that have been filled out there is a pretty good chance that the results will come in quite a bit later than usual.

What that means is we might not see the outcome of this election until days later than what we have come to expect.

I have all the confidence in the world of Jean Price, Redwood County auditor-treasurer, and her staff, but the reality is they can only do so much.

Please vote.