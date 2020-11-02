In less than 24 hours voters across the United States will cast their ballots for a number of local, state and federal offices that are up for grabs.

Election Day 2020 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and, for the most part, those polling places in Redwood County will open at 7 a.m. (see the polling location list below that includes those sites which will not open until 10 a.m.) and voters will have the chance to vote until those polls close at 8 p.m.

Many have opted this year to vote early (one may still do that Monday (Nov. 2) until 5p.m. at the office of the Redwood County auditor-treasurer located in the county government center in Redwood Falls).

What follows is a list of the polling locations in Redwood County:

• At the Belview Community Center for the City of Belview and Kintire Township

• At the Clements Legion Hall for the City of Clements, Sundown Township and Three Lakes Township

• At Delhi City Hall for the City of Delhi and Delhi Township

• At the Lamberton Community Center for the City of Lamberton and Lamberton Township

• At the Lucan Fire Hall for the City of Lucan, Granite Rock Township and Johnsonville Township

• At Milroy City Hall for the City of Milroy, Gales Township and Westline Township

• At the Morgan Lion’s Community Building for the City of Morgan, Brookville Township, Morgan Township and Sherman Township

• At the Redwood Area Community Center in Redwood Falls for Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3 of the City of Redwood Falls

• At the Redwood Falls Fire Hall for Honner Township, Paxton Township and Redwood Falls Township

• At the Sanborn Municipal Building for the City of Sanborn and Charlestown Township

• At the Seaforth Legion for the City of Seaforth and Sheridan Township

• At the Swedes Forest Town Hall, for Swedes Forest Township (polls open at 10 a.m.)

• At the Vesta Community Hall for the City of Vesta, Underwood Township (polls open at 10 a.m.) and Vesta Township (polls open at 10 a.m.)

• At the Wabasso Community Center for the City of Wabasso, New Avon Township and Vail Township

• At the Walnut Grove Community Center for the City of Walnut Grove, the City of Revere, North Hero Township (polls open at 10 a.m.) and Springdale Township (polls open at 10 a.m.)

• At the Wanda Legion Hall, for the City of Wanda, Waterbury Township and Willow Lake Township

Learn more about the election by visiting the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State at www.sos.state.mn.us/.